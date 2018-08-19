Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Bruce David Stansil

Bruce is survived by his children from his marriage to Joyce Stansil: Douglas Stansil(Becky Marston), Mary Robbins(John Robbins), Cindy Stansil, grandchildren Joshua Robbins, Megan Stansil, Samuel Robbins, Caitlin Stansil, and Lucy Robbins, and 9 great grandchildren.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and William Stansil, his son, William Stansil, and special friend, Mary Wackenhagen

