Bruce David Stansil

Bruce is survived by his children from his marriage to Joyce Stansil: Douglas Stansil(Becky Marston), Mary Robbins(John Robbins), Cindy Stansil, grandchildren Joshua Robbins, Megan Stansil, Samuel Robbins, Caitlin Stansil, and Lucy Robbins, and 9 great grandchildren.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and William Stansil, his son, William Stansil, and special friend, Mary Wackenhagen
