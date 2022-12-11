Bruce Alan Gonzo, 66, passed away unexpectedly on a vacation in Puerto Morelos, Mexico.

Visitation with the family will occur in the Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road, Mt Pleasant Wi 53403, on Thursday, December 15, 2022 from 4:00 PM until the Time of Sharing at 6:00 PM.

Family and Friends will meet at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, WI 53182 on Friday, December 16 for the burial ceremony with Military Honors at 1:00 PM sharp!

The family would like you to join them for luncheon and time of sharing after the service at The Tin Can Roadhouse, 20715 Durand Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations towards Amerie’s college fund.

