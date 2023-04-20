Jan. 8, 1948—Apr. 18, 2023

RACINE—Bruce A. Volpintesta, age 75, of Racine, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in his home. Bruce was born in Racine on January 8, 1948, to the late Betty (nee: Bush) and Anthony Volpintesta, the dearly loved son of the late Joyce (nee: Tully) Volpintesta.

Bruce was a formidable artist, who studied at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He was employed by Racine Unified where he was a proud member and Steward of SEIU Local 152. Bruce was best known for his love of motorcycles. He and Sandy spent many days of their 18-year marriage riding his Harley. Bruce also enjoyed fishing, playing cribbage, and always had the last word.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Sandy; his daughters: Jenissee, Haley, Kara, and Alexandra; stepsons: Justin, Max, and Cody; eleven grandchildren and two great-granddaughters; and many other family members.

The Volpintesta family will have a private celebration of life and request that, in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances be made to the Eco-Justice Center or the Cardiovascular Research Center Fund.