Brittie Scott

July 31, 1947—October 11, 2018

Brittie Scott 71 passed away on October 11, 2018 at the Baptist Medical Center in Jackson MS.

She was born to the late Jesse Williams and Zelma Guyton in St. Louis ,MO. She graduated in 1965 from Long Creek High School in sallis, MS. She worked at PPG in OAK Creek, WI for 29 years and retired in 2009. She was a resident of Sturtevant, WI for 28 years. She met and married Thomas Scott in 1994. The were married for 24 years. She could aways make you smile and she was a joy to to neighbors and friends. She loved planting and cultivating roses. Each summer her yard would be lit up in a colorful display.

She is survived by 1 brother, Edward Evans of Koscuisko, MS and 2 sisters, Tillie Smith and Avery Patterson of Waterloo, Iowa and her step sister Eoravell Williams of Milwaukee, WI, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She will truly be missed.

