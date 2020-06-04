Brittany L.Z. Boyd
Brittany L.Z. Boyd

Brittany L.Z. Boyd

March 31, 1986 – May 24, 2020

RACINE – Brittany Lydia Zenola Boyd, 34, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in Racine on March 31, 1986.

A celebration of Brittany’s life will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

