Brittany L.Z. Boyd

RACINE – Brittany Lydia Zenola Boyd, 34, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in Racine on March 31, 1986.

A celebration of Brittany’s life will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.