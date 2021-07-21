Brian W. Bennett

July 16, 1955—July 17, 2021

RACINE—Brian Wesley Bennett, age 66, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Racine along with his twin Bruce on July 16, 1955, son of the late Harold and Catherine (nee Schenning) Bennett.

Brian graduated from J.I. Case High School “Class of 1973” and had attended Gateway Technical College. Brian was employed by ROW Windows for 17 years retiring in 1996. He also worked for two years at Native Clarity saying it was the best job he ever had even though it didn’t pay much. Brian was a member of St. Sebastian’s Catholic Church. He enjoyed meeting friends at “Tommy’s” in uptown Racine, playing on the computer and slot machine games. He loved his dog and buddy Chester. Brian will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Surviving are his twin brother, Bruce of Brown Deer, WI; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Donna in 2017.