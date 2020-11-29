Brian T. Gehrke

Brian graduated from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1952” and then proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957, stationed in Missouri, Colorado, Washington State and Alaska – which was his favorite. On June 1, 1957, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marlene R. Schiefelbein, and together they raised 2 children, Diane and David. Brian was employed by Western Publishing for 42 years as an Estimator, retiring in 1996. He then worked at the Manheim Auto Auction for 24 years. He often shared that he very much enjoyed his careers and the wonderful friendships made. Brian was a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. He loved the outdoors, car racing and was an avid fisherman and hunter. Above all, he treasured the time spent with his family. Brian greatly loved and was very proud of his grandchildren, always present to cheer them on at dance recitals, school concerts, plays, scouts, basketball and baseball games. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.