June 29, 1957—March 7, 2022

RACINE — Brian Lee Bednar, 64, passed away March 7, 2022 at South Point Health Care Center. Born in Racine, WI on June 29, 1957 to Roger and Patricia (Haggerty), Brian was a lifelong resident of Racine.

In 1975 he joined the United States Marine Corps and was extremely proud of his time in the service.

He worked at many places around Racine and enjoyed hanging with his friends and family in his spare time. He was an avid sports fan and always cheered on the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs. He loved watching his favorite old western Gunsmoke and classic TV game shows. A jokester, Brian loved a good wisecrack or prank and could make you laugh until you were crying. Nothing meant more to him than spending time with his granddaughter Aydah Truss.

Brian is survived by his mother Patricia; loving daughter Dana (Anthony) Hernandez; son Christopher (Amanda) Bednar; sisters: Lori (John) VanderVries, Debra (Dean) Geary, Linda Bednar, Tami (Dave) Johnson, Wendy (Tod) Bush; brother Scott (Megan) Bednar; grandchildren Kaleb, Aydah, Yisrayl, Anthony, Gavin and Caleb; nieces, nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins; and friends; and his special friend Tammi Summers. He was preceded in death by his father Roger, grandparents, aunts and uncles, his best friend Duane Britson and a grandson Daniel.

Brian was cremated and a private Celebration of Life will be held. He will be scattered in California by Dana per his wishes.