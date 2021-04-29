 Skip to main content
Brian L. Studey
July 3, 1981 – April 23, 2021

UNION GROVE – Brian Lee Studey, 39, passed away at his residence on April 23, 2021.

Funeral services for Brian will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 12:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary when it becomes available.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

