BURLINGTON—Brian K. Zettler passed away peacefully on April 22, 2023, at the age of 54, at Burlington Memorial Hospital.

Brian is survived by his mother, Maxine Zettler; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, George Zettler and his sister, Holly Zettler.

Brian was a life-long resident of Burlington and a graduate of Burlington High School. He had a deep love of nature. He enjoyed watching birds and fishing. Brian loved tending to his vegetable garden. He would experiment with growing different types of peppers, the hotter the better, and then using them in recipes.

A memorial gathering will be held on May 4, 2023, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, (417 S. Kane St., Burlington, WI 53105), from 12:30 PM until the time of service at 1:50 PM.

The family requests memorial donations to Our Savior Lutheran Church for their upcoming expansion.