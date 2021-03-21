 Skip to main content
Brian K. Boldt
Brian K. Boldt

Brian K. Boldt

Mar. 2, 1963—Mar. 15, 2021

CALEDONIA — Formerly of the Village of Raymond. Passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at the age of 58 years. Beloved son of Agnes and the late Edward Boldt. Dear brother of: the late Diane (the late Bill) Savage, Ed (Debbie), the late Dennis, Linda (Jim) Kujac, Robert (the late Sharen), Gary (Donna) and Randy. Also survived by Sheryl (Tom) Miche; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at the FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Bryan and Amy Savage for their love and care, also Ed and Debbie for their many trips up north with Brian.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES

9200 S. 27th St. 414-761-2750

Guest Book & Directions

www.heritagefuneral.com

