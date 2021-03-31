November 20, 1957—March 24, 2021

FRANKLIN—Brian John Schmitz, 63, of Franklin, WI passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

He was born November 20, 1957, in Port Washington to Roman Schmitz and Adeline (Miller) Schmitz. He was recently retired from InSinkErator in Racine after 20 plus years of service.

A Catholic Mass and Christian burial will be held at a later date. The Eernisse Funeral Home of Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com