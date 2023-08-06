Nov. 28, 1937—July 28, 2023

YORKVILLE—Brian J. McMahon, 85 of Yorkville, passed away at his home on Friday, July 28, 2023.

He was born in Westfield, WI on November 28, 1937, to John and Mervina (nee Volk) McMahon. He grew up in Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School. He then attended and received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. Brian served in the United States Army.

On May 22, 1965, in Milwaukee he was united in marriage to Cheryl Johnson. Following marriage, they lived in Milwaukee and Sturtevant before moving to Yorkville. They have been residents of Yorkville for the last 52 years. Brian was a C.P.A., retiring in 2020 after 60 years, and owned McMahon-Veltus, S.C. in Racine and Union Grove. He is a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, served as head of St. Robert’s finance committee for 25 years, a member of the Union Grove Lions Club, member of the Rotary Founder’s Club in Racine and the Caledonia American Legion Post 494. Brian raced with the Wisconsin Harness Horse Association (WHHA) and served as their accountant for many years. He began racing Thoroughbred horses at 10 years old and later transitioned to Harness Horse Racing, finally retiring from racing at 83 years old. Brian was a former President of the Greater Union Grove Community Foundation and served on many Board of Directors throughout the years.

Brian is survived by Cheryl, his loving wife of 58 years; his children: Tina (Dale) Staszewski, Patti (Les) Dingee, Mary Pearson and James McMahon; his grandchildren: Colleen and Erin Staszewski, Tim (Jessica), Alex (Allie), and Scott Dingee and Tyler and Olivia Pearson; his great-grandchildren: Gwen and Theo Dingee and Archer Dingee. He is further survived by siblings: Sharon (Alan) Abraham and Terry (Nancy) McMahon. He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law: Shirley and Bruce LeRoy, and sister, Audrey Morgan.

Memorials in memory of Brian may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church or to the Wisconsin Harness Horse Association.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11am on Wednesday August 9, 2023, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Union Grove. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Union Grove Memorial Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home on Tuesday August 8, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

