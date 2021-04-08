August 2, 1954—April 5, 2021

RAYMOND—Brian Doud Watkins, age 66, was called home to heaven by God on April 5, 2021. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. He was born in Illinois on August 2, 1954 to parents Wayne and Betty (nee Godwin) Watkins. He was reborn as a child of God in the waters of Holy Baptism in 1954. In 1966, he was confirmed in the Christian faith and was fed the life-giving body and blood of Jesus at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Dr. Watkins had a long a career in the United States Navy. He went to Endodontic training at Bethesda, Maryland. Among his duty stations were Great Lakes Naval Base, San Diego, Hawaii, Japan and on the USS Inchon during the Gulf War. After retiring from the Navy, he continued working as an Endodontist until his death.