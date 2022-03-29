July 22, 1976—March 21, 2022

JUSTIN, TX—Brian David Povkovich, 45, of Justin, TX, formerly of Racine, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 21, 2022.

Brian was born July 22, 1976 to David and Cynthia (nee: Nelson) Povkovich. He was a 1995 graduate of Washington Park High School. Brian was united in marriage to Allyson Dominick on May 22, 2012, in Texas.

He was employed by Southwest Airlines for over 10 years. Brian was an active member of his home church in Texas. In his free time, he loved anything and everything sports, especially football.

Brian will be missed by his wife, Allyson; children: Tyler (Madie) Nitsch, Abbygail Frisinger, Emily Frisinger, Tommy Frisinger, and Abby Povkovich; grandmother, Shirley Povkovich; and sister, Katrina (Erick) Peasley. He is further survived by nieces, nephews; other relatives, and friends.

Brian goes on to be reunited with his parents, David Povkovich and Cynthia Nelson; and his grandfather, George Povkovich.

A Celebration of Brian’s Life will be held (TODAY) Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Sturino Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. He will be laid to rest at West Lawn Memorial Park.

