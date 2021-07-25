RACINE — Brian D. Johnson joined his parents, Beverly and Ruth, on July 21, 2021, age 61 years. He was the beloved father of Brandon (Laura). Proud grandfather of: Clara Jane, Braxton Raymond, and Ezekiel Thomas Mathias. Dear friend and life-partner of Karen. Fond brother of: Beverly Johnson and Latasha Wallace. Special uncle of: Billy (Natalie) and Booker. Further survived by: aunts; uncles; additional nieces and nephews; cousins; other relatives; friends; and his Piccadilly Apartments “family.”