 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brian D. Johnson
0 Comments

Brian D. Johnson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brian D. Johnson

Mar. 11, 1960—July 21, 2021

RACINE — Brian D. Johnson joined his parents, Beverly and Ruth, on July 21, 2021, age 61 years. He was the beloved father of Brandon (Laura). Proud grandfather of: Clara Jane, Braxton Raymond, and Ezekiel Thomas Mathias. Dear friend and life-partner of Karen. Fond brother of: Beverly Johnson and Latasha Wallace. Special uncle of: Billy (Natalie) and Booker. Further survived by: aunts; uncles; additional nieces and nephews; cousins; other relatives; friends; and his Piccadilly Apartments “family.”

Family and friends will gather at Heritage Funeral Home, 4800 S. 84th St. Greenfield, Wed., July 28, 2021 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 PM.

Heritage Funeral Home

4800 S. 84th Street

Greenfield

(414) 321-7440

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

London bar serves up 'puptails' for dogs

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News