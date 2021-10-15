February 16, 1973—October 11, 2021

RACINE—Brent Owen Ystenes, age 48, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa. He was born in St. Francis, WI, February 16, 1973, the 4th child of LuVerne and LaDonna (Nee: Arndt) Ystenes.

Brent grew up in Racine and graduated from J.I. Case High School “Class of 1992”. He furthered his education at U.W. Parkside and U.W. Milwaukee. Brent had been employed as a truck driver the past 14 years up until his illness this past December. He earned membership in the Million Mile Club for driving a million miles accident free.

In his spare time Brent was an amateur DJ and collected vinyl records. He was a sports car enthusiast and a die-hard Packer, Brewer, Bucks, and Badger Fan. He enjoyed traveling and twice made the trip to Norway to explore his heritage. He had a passion for Halloween and will be remembered for his epic Halloween parties. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family including his cousins and friends. He will be dearly missed.