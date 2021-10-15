February 16, 1973—October 11, 2021
RACINE—Brent Owen Ystenes, age 48, passed away Monday, October 11, 2021, at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa. He was born in St. Francis, WI, February 16, 1973, the 4th child of LuVerne and LaDonna (Nee: Arndt) Ystenes.
Brent grew up in Racine and graduated from J.I. Case High School “Class of 1992”. He furthered his education at U.W. Parkside and U.W. Milwaukee. Brent had been employed as a truck driver the past 14 years up until his illness this past December. He earned membership in the Million Mile Club for driving a million miles accident free.
In his spare time Brent was an amateur DJ and collected vinyl records. He was a sports car enthusiast and a die-hard Packer, Brewer, Bucks, and Badger Fan. He enjoyed traveling and twice made the trip to Norway to explore his heritage. He had a passion for Halloween and will be remembered for his epic Halloween parties. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family including his cousins and friends. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving are his mother, LaDonna Ystenes; siblings: Caren (David) Rawley, Peter (Marcy) Ystenes, Heidi (Kurt) Vlach; nieces and nephews, Matthew (Allison) Rawley, Joshua (Kelli) Rawley, Daniel (Rose) Rawley, Zoe, Roman, and Addy Ystenes, Kyle and Adam Vlach; several grand nieces and nephews; beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends; and his faithful miniature schnauzer, Ole. Brent was preceded in death by his father LuVerne Ystenes.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021, 4:00 p.m.at the funeral home with his nephew Matthew Rawley presiding. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the funeral 2:00-4:00 .pm. Interment will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Forest Hill Memorial Park, Oak Creek.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to