Jan. 30, 1972 – Nov. 13, 2022

RACINE—The beloved Brent Adaire Moss passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Ascension All Saints Hospital due to a long battle with kidney disease which in the end led to lung failure. Those final moments were seized by his circle of family and friends.

Please join us in paying tribute TONIGHT, November 18, 2022 at Reefpoint Brew House on the lake in Racine, WI. Please respect the private family and friend time from 4:00-5:00 p.m. At 5:00 p.m. the doors will be open to all.

We would like to thank the following Ascension staff for all their support and diligence nurses: Kindra, Tyanna, Tonya, Heather, Melissa and Jenny. Doctors Gullberg, Rathod and Humphrey. Special thanks to nurse Denise from DaVita, Draeger Langendorf and Reefpoint Brew House.

Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf

Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000