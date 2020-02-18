February 7, 1951—February 15, 2020

UNION GROVE—Mrs. Brenda Sue Duncan (nee. Johnson), age 69, passed away on February 15, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born on February 7, 1951 in Mt Carmel, IL to May and Leroy Johnson.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Raymond Duncan. Daughter, Susan (Michael) Marema of Union Grove, WI grandson, Mitchell (Katie), great grandchildren, Weston and Cheyenne of Missoula, MT, and granddaughter, Megan. Daughter, Tina (TJ) Nielsen and grandsons, JT and Nolan of Milwaukee, WI. Son, Randy (Alison) Duncan and grandsons, Preston and Colton Roberts of Myrtle Beach, SC. Grandsons, Alec (Gia) and Evan Duncan. Daughter, Christine (Andy) Rose and grandchildren, Jack and Alaina of Bristol, WI. Brenda is further survived by two brothers, five sisters, and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10 am-1 pm at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 pm and burial will immediately follow at the Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Ascension All Saints Emergency Department, Flight for Life Froedtert Emergency Department, Froedtert Surgical ICU and Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care for the excellent care they showed Brenda.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}