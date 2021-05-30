RACINE, WI — Brenda Petty, a.k.a. Gladys Marie Sanders, age 58, answered The Call of her Loving Savior on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home in Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Please visit the funeral Home website for her full obituary.