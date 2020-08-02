Brenda M. Guillien

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 30, 1970 – July 30, 2020

Mount Pleasant – Brenda Marie (nee: Siegel) Guillien, age 49, passed away at Froedtert South–Kenosha Campus on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the company of her loving husband.

Brenda was born in Peoria, IL on September 30, 1970. A graduate of Waukesha County Technical College, she went on to serve our community with the Racine Police Department from 1993, as a patrol officer, evidence technician, Officer Friendly, DARE program officer, and investigator until 2007, when she sadly had to retire due to her failing health.

On June 22, 1996, Brenda was united in marriage with the love of her life, Daniel John Guillien. To this loving union, their two gifts of children, Kylea and Kyle, were born. They were Brenda’s everything. Brenda is survived to cherish her memory: devoted husband, Dan; beautiful children, Kylea & Kyle; dear sister, Michele Alvey; other relatives and many friends – too numerous to mention all by name. She was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Bonnie (nee: Frame) Wing, Glenn Siegel and Loyce (nee: Ingram) Siegel.