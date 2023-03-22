Brenda Lee King

Oct. 19, 1960 – Mar. 10, 2023

RACINE - Brenda Lee King was born on October 19, 1960 in New Albany, MS to the late Barbara King-Blair (Nee: Smith) and Jessie King. She received her wings peacefully to her eternal resting place while at home surrounded by family on March 10, 2023.

Brenda worked in environmental services for 15 years until she was unable too. Brenda was united in marriage to Albert Lee Chambliss. During her spare time, she loved to shop, listen to music and dance all while being surrounded by family. She had a vibrant personality and was kind to everyone she encountered. Always being there to give a helping hand.

Surviving Brenda are her daughter, Natasha (Dalancy) Mullen; bonus daughter, Rekita Williams; eight grandchildren: Zerell Strong, Zerron Strong, Dakyra Strong, Zeriayah Williams, Dashonti Mullen, Deloncey Mullen, Ny'asiah Mullen, Ny'karri Mullen; three great-grandchildren: Zalaya Strong, Zerron Strong Jr., Arielle Mcglorn; brothers: James King, Rodney King; special nieces: Ishay (Matthew) Epps, Michell'a Epps; special compainion whom she loved and adored, Eddie Williams, and a host of nieces, nephews and family and friends too many to name.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Chambliss; son, Antonio Strong; mother, Barbara King-Blair; father, Jessie King; brother, Jefferey King; sister, Glenda King-Epps; nephew, Da'Shontay King Sr.; brother-in-law, Tony Epps Sr.

Viewing will be in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday (TONIGHT), March 22, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. There will also be viewing in the funeral home on Thursday, March 23rd, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Homegoing services will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. You may witness the service via livestream by selecting the link on Brenda's obituary located on funeral home website.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000