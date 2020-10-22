Brenda L. Hardin

September 16, 1954 – October 15, 2020
RACINE—Brenda Louise Hardin, age 66; beloved mother of Reginald LeAndrew (Tanya) Russell, Janice Elaine Russell and Terressa Deneice (Corey Taran Bizzle) Russell; passed away peacefully at Ignite of Season’s Hospice Thursday, afternoon October 15, 2020.
A Homegoing Celebration will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor James Oates officiating. Viewing will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Please visit the funeral home website for the complete obituary and for the link to view the service livestream on Saturday at 11 a.m.
