Brantley James Wise

May 31, 2017—September 24, 2018

KENOSHA—Brantley James Wise, 16 months, passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018 at Children’s Hospital of Milwaukee.

He was born in Racine on May 31, 2017, the son of Joseph Wise and Sara Herbst. Brantley enjoyed ‘working’ on cars with his daddy, cuddles and kisses with mommy and napping with his puppies. He loved tow trucks, cookies and milk, and especially CHEESE.

He will be missed by his parents, Sara Herbst and Joseph Wise; grandparents, Scott (Renee) Morin, Patricia Herbst, Ross Wise, and Jennifer Wise; great grandparents, Judith Herbst, Thomas Morin, Val Wise, and Ginny Nelson; and his great great grandmother, Patricia Warner. He is further survived by many caring step-grandparents, aunts, uncles, and numerous relatives.

Brantley was preceded in death by his brother, Hunter James Wise, great grandmother, Donna Morin; great grandfathers, Stan Wise, and Robert Nelson, and his great great grandfather, Jack Warner.

A memorial service for Brantley will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at 6 p.m. Visitation will take place at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until the time of service. He will be laid to rest with his brother in a private ceremony at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Brantley’s family or to Children’s Hospital or Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated.

Brantley’s family would like to thank the staff at Children’s Hospital, and Ronald McDonald House for their loving care and support through this difficult time.

