Brandy Sue Matelski (Nee: Gunter)

14, 1977—June 15, 2019

MOUNT PLEASANT – Brandy Sue Matelski, 41, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

She was born in California on August 14, 1977, daughter of David and Elizabeth (Nee: Self) Gunter.

Brandy was an administrative clerk for FHI. She was an avid reader and loved authors such as Dean Koontz and Terry Spears. Brandy liked wolves and dolphins because they mate for life. She was a dedicated wife and mother. Brandy loved her family tremendously and will be dearly missed.

Brandy leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, James Matelski; sons, Mason Matelski, Connor Matelski; daughter, Brittany (fiance: Juan Castillo) Lounsbury; mother, Elizabeth Jones; step-mother, Billie Gunter; sisters, Rebecca Jones, April (Jason) Gibson; brother, Tyrell Gunter; in-laws, Bill (Marilyn) Matelski, Dolores Bryant; other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Brandy is preceded in death by her father, David Gunter.

A celebration of Brandy’s life will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, 6:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until the time of the service.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

WWW.DRAEGER-LANGENDORF.COM

Tags

