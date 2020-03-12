RACINE — Brandon Orosz, 30, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
A memorial visitation for Brandon will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. followed by services at 5:30 p.m.
Please see Friday’s Journal Times for complete obituary.
PURATH-STRAND FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
