December 29, 1989 — March 10, 2020
RACINE- Brandon Orosz “Scooby” was sadly taken from us March 10, 2020 as a result of a tragic accident. Born in Racine December 29, 1989, Brandon was the only beloved child of Cheryl DeHahn and Don Orosz. Brandon just celebrated his 30th birthday.
Brandon graduated from Horlick High School with the Class of 2008. He was a passionate and knowledgeable sports fan. He began his love for sports as a young child by mimicking WWF wrestling, often at the expense of his young classmates. He then played Pee Wee football for the Redskins, went on to play football for RYS Vikings team, and excelled in High School playing both football and basketball for the Horlick Rebels. His true love was basketball which became one of his greatest talents. He first played for St. Edwards and proudly defeated St. Lucy’s every year! Brandon was a major contender on Horlicks basketball team which did not go unnoticed as proven by his many awards and acknowledgements in local news articles. He went on to share his passion and knowledge for sports, along with his connection with kids by helping coach his cousin Aiden’s 9-year old RYS Cowboys football team in 2017. He loved the Packers, St. Louis Cardinals, the Bucks, and playing Fantasy Football with his buddies. Brandon was known for having THE most admired collection of shoes, hats, and sports attire. This desire for collecting clothing was also passed on to his cousin Zachary.
Brandon truly enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to watch football games with his Mom and scary movies with Grandma Bohler. As a young boy he often spent Sunday mornings shopping for trading cards with his Dad and the afternoons watching WWF wrestling with Grandpa Orosz. Brandon enjoyed riding around with Grandpa Bohler on his prize golf cart when he visited Florida. He had an on-going Packer vs. Cowboys rivalry with his Aunt Colleen that began when Brandon was in elementary school. When it came to his cousins, Brandon bonded with Stephanie during Brewers vs. Cardinals baseball games, shared a love for shoes with and was a true confidant for Stacie, was a role model for his “mini-me” Zachary, had video game competitions with Nolen and Aiden, and enjoyed playing with little princess Brielle. He was a hard worker and at the time of his death was employed at Amazon in Kenosha, WI where he was rapidly advancing and training others. Brandon had a huge heart, was compassionate, and always thought of others first.
Words cannot express how deeply Brandon will be missed by his family and many friends. He was preceded in death by his Grandfathers Thomas Bohler and Zoltan Orosz, and his first dog Lambeau. Brandon is survived by his parents Cheryl DeHahn (Mike), Don Orosz (Trish Slobodianuk), Grandmothers Lola Bohler and Diana Orosz, Aunt Colleen and Uncle Dan Cramer, Uncles John, James (Laurie), and David (Rachel) Orosz, Cousins Stephanie and Zachary Clark, Stacie, Aiden, and Nolen Wigner, Brielle Cramer, Ashley Orosz, Ryan Labrasca, James (JR), Jeremy, Hailey, Will, Braxton, and Avery Orosz, Aunt Lisa Sorenson (Chris), Girlfriend Jessica Mejia-Camargo, and Closest Friends Nick Thompson and Shaun LaFever. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
Brandon will now be our guardian angel and will always be in our hearts and our souls. We love you and wish you peace.
To honor Brandon’s love for animals, please send donations to an animal rescue of your choice or humane society in lieu of flowers.
A memorial visitation for Brandon will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. We encourage you to wear your favorite sports attire as a tribute to Brandon’s love for sports.
We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the NICU staff at Froedtert Hospital for the exceptional care that was given to Brandon and to Nikki and Rachel from Versiti for their compassion during this difficult time.
