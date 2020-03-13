Brandon Orosz

Brandon graduated from Horlick High School with the Class of 2008. He was a passionate and knowledgeable sports fan. He began his love for sports as a young child by mimicking WWF wrestling, often at the expense of his young classmates. He then played Pee Wee football for the Redskins, went on to play football for RYS Vikings team, and excelled in High School playing both football and basketball for the Horlick Rebels. His true love was basketball which became one of his greatest talents. He first played for St. Edwards and proudly defeated St. Lucy’s every year! Brandon was a major contender on Horlicks basketball team which did not go unnoticed as proven by his many awards and acknowledgements in local news articles. He went on to share his passion and knowledge for sports, along with his connection with kids by helping coach his cousin Aiden’s 9-year old RYS Cowboys football team in 2017. He loved the Packers, St. Louis Cardinals, the Bucks, and playing Fantasy Football with his buddies. Brandon was known for having THE most admired collection of shoes, hats, and sports attire. This desire for collecting clothing was also passed on to his cousin Zachary.