PLEASANT PRAIRIE-Brandon J. Perez, 22, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.
Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
262-632-4479
