Our hearts have been broken with the unexpected loss of our son, Braiden James Moriarity. He was born into this world just one minute before his sister, Rachel Kay Moriarity, in Racine September 3, 1991 to Richard and Katrina Moriarity.
In addition to his parents and sisters, Rachel Kay Moriarity (fiance’ Jered Opgennorth), Kathryn (Katie-did) Moriarity-Delagrave (Jonathan), he is survived by grandparents James and Wanda Nicholson of Blowing Rock, North Carolina; aunts and uncles Patricia and Ken Alexander of Rochester, Minnesota (Christopher (Julia), Elizabeth and Timothy) and Patricia and Dr. Richard Donovan of De Pere, Wisconsin (Patrick (Tammy) and Ryan), nephews and niece Madison Mooneyham, Maguire and Makenzy Delagrave. Braiden was preceded in death by grandparents Joe and Lorraine Moriarity and Sharon Tashoff; uncles Thomas and Daniel Moriarity, and Aunt Sharon (Shar-bear) Nicholson.
He graduated from Racine Lutheran High School and attended UW-Milwaukee. He graduated from MATC Fire Academy and the HERO Center Gateway College to become a Fire Fighter/Paramedic.
Braiden was proud to be a part of the Racine Fire Department and held many of his colleagues in high regard. We are grateful for the Fire Department Peer Support Group who offered guidance and a helping hand to our son. Braiden and his dad cherished their motorcycle trips to Colorado. He strove to be a man of quality and had plans for his future. He had a playful spirit with a quick wit and possessed a special way of making everyone around him comfortable. Braiden will forever be deeply loved by his family. Rest in peace with God our Brave and Handsome Son.
“My flesh and my heart may fail but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever” -Psalm 73:26
Relatives and friends may meet with the family at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home on August 24th from 3:00-5:00 p.m.
Memorials in honor of Braiden may be sent to the Moriarity family or to: https://pffwcf.networkforgood.com/projects/107163-braiden-nicholson-moriarity-memorial-fund.
