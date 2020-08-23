× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

9/3/1991 – 8/16/20

Our hearts have been broken with the unexpected loss of our son, Braiden James Moriarity. He was born into this world just one minute before his sister, Rachel Kay Moriarity, in Racine September 3, 1991 to Richard and Katrina Moriarity.

In addition to his parents and sisters, Rachel Kay Moriarity (fiance’ Jered Opgennorth), Kathryn (Katie-did) Moriarity-Delagrave (Jonathan), he is survived by grandparents James and Wanda Nicholson of Blowing Rock, North Carolina; aunts and uncles Patricia and Ken Alexander of Rochester, Minnesota (Christopher (Julia), Elizabeth and Timothy) and Patricia and Dr. Richard Donovan of De Pere, Wisconsin (Patrick (Tammy) and Ryan), nephews and niece Madison Mooneyham, Maguire and Makenzy Delagrave. Braiden was preceded in death by grandparents Joe and Lorraine Moriarity and Sharon Tashoff; uncles Thomas and Daniel Moriarity, and Aunt Sharon (Shar-bear) Nicholson.

He graduated from Racine Lutheran High School and attended UW-Milwaukee. He graduated from MATC Fire Academy and the HERO Center Gateway College to become a Fire Fighter/Paramedic.