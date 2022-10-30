March 3, 1923—Oct. 23, 2022

Bradley J. Pettibone, age 99 years and eight months, passed away peacefully, Sunday October 23, 2022, at his home for the past seven years at Primrose Retirement in Racine, Wisconsin. Bradley was born in Cleveland, Ohio, March 3, 1923, son of the late Ralph and Luella Jensen Pettibone. On May 3, 1943, he was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Chidester with whom he shared seventy-two, beautiful years together. His education at Case Institute of Technology was interrupted in his junior year by a stint during World War II in the United States Navy as an Air Corps Cadet for flight and air navigation training. Bradley received his commission in Alameda, California. In 1943 he was promoted to 1st Lieutenant. He made numerous flights throughout the South Pacific, with Manila his most distant destination.

Following his military service, Bradley returned to Case Institute to complete his Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering, graduating in 1948. He completed advance degree studies at Marquette University, the University of Wisconsin, Cornell University, and the Harvard Business School.

Bradley joined Johnson Wax in 1947 and retired after 38 years of service to the corporation from chemical assistant to engineer to product manager to Vice President. Bradley traveled extensively for Johnson Wax in Europe, Africa, and East Asia, including numerous trips to mainland China.

Bradley’s work in building a strong alliance with the Pyrethrum Marketing Board of Kenya became the basis of major insecticide cost savings worldwide and the groundwork he laid which led to business opportunities in mainland China. Bradley received the company’s highest award for achievement by an individual, the Carnauba Palm Award in 1963. In the Racine community, Bradley was active on the Board of Directors of the YWCA, the Racine United Way, Meadowbrook Country Club, Racine Country Club, The Curative Workshop of Racine and Chair of its Finance Committee, and President of Wind Meadows Corporation. Bradley also served as Trustee of the Johnson’s Wax Fund. Bradley was an avid golfer, winning lots of golf outings over many years at Racine Country Club where he was a longtime member.

Bradley will be dearly missed by his loving family, his children, Craig Pettibone of St. Louis, MO, Carol (David) Anderson of Bonita Springs, FL, Richard (Ann) Pettibone, Sandra (Joseph) Fox, all of Racine; his grandchildren: Jonathan (Cathy) Pettibone, Jason Usher, Steven (Meagan) Anderson, Ryan Pettibone, Evan Pettibone, Andrew Pettibone; his great-grandchildren: Emma, Bennett, Kayla and Miles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann and daughter-in-law, Karen Reynolds Pettibone.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Special thank you to the Senior Companion Program of Racine for pairing Bradley together with a special friend, Richard Roloff. Special thank you to Hospice Alliance Nurse Beth and Aide Gina for their loving and compassionate care. Special thank you to the entire staff and residents at Primrose Retirement where Bradley enjoyed living and became everyone’s friend.

Donations in memory of Bradley Pettibone can be made to: Senior Companion Program of Racine, 5111 Wright Ave., Racine, WI 53406

Senior Companion Program of Racine, Wisconsin (seniorcompanionprogram.org) or AMDF American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061. How to Donate—AMDF (macular.org).

