PLEASANT PRAIRIE FORMERLY OF RACINE—Bradford S. Jones, 69, passed away at the Grande Prairie Health and Rehab Center, in Pleasant Prairie, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. A Memorial Service, celebrating his life, will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be that Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The service will be live streamed for those who would prefer to watch https://youtu.be/qA9lDYM8yX0. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.