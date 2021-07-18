 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bradford S. Jones
0 Comments

Bradford S. Jones

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bradford S. Jones

PLEASANT PRAIRIE FORMERLY OF RACINE—Bradford S. Jones, 69, passed away at the Grande Prairie Health and Rehab Center, in Pleasant Prairie, on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. A Memorial Service, celebrating his life, will be held in the funeral home on Thursday, July 22 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be that Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The service will be live streamed for those who would prefer to watch https://youtu.be/qA9lDYM8yX0. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL

HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A healthier alternative to coffee for your morning drink

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News