Bosa Scekic

Many hours were devoted to assisting the Yugoslavian immigrant community and volunteering at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, where Bosa and Mike were members for several decades. She also cultivated a sizable flower and vegetable garden and enjoyed experimenting with different varieties and species of plants.

Although she would be loath to admit it, Bosa’s knowledge base was extensive. She could speak with authority about a number topics, ranging from best practices in construction to the nutritional variances among grains. Despite not being able to further her education beyond high school, she was a lifelong learner. She followed current events avidly and relished debating the merits of our political and economic systems. She was critical of the consumerism that pervades our society, and she purposely lived a simple life.

It was especially important to Bosa to impart her values to her twin granddaughters, Sofia and Jasmina, who were born in 2000. She was an integral part of their upbringing, and family members referred to her as the third parent. She adored and was proud of her granddaughters, and she frequently remarked that the girls made the later stages of her life an absolute joy.