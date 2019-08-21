March 6, 1953—August 16, 2019
MOUNT PLEASANT- Bonnie Stauff (nee: Papendieck), Age 66, passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2019.
Bonnie was born in Chilton, WI on March 6, 1953 to Robert W. and Elaine R. (nee: Hein) Papendieck. She was a loving mother to her two daughters and a proud grandmother to her three grandchildren. Bonnie truly loved children and was a dedicated preschool teacher and director of Aldrich Memorial Nursery School. She liked to travel, especially when it involved visiting family or heading to the family cottage. Bonnie also enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening and walking in nature. Bonnie loved to laugh and had a contagious smile that will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Bonnie is lovingly survived by her daughters and sons in law, Trina (Jose) Stauff de Luna and Janelle (Tyler) Ramaker; grandchildren, Oscar Luna (2), Isaac (5) and June (7) Ramaker; brothers and sisters, Bill (Becky) Papendieck, Becky (Archie) Molina, Bob Papendieck, Beth (Dan) Sindorf, Barbie (Dick) Pawelkiewicz and Barrie (Bill) Kuzia; dear friend Terry Converse; and former husband and father of her girls, Curt Stauff. She is further survived by her many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A memorial service for Bonnie will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Aldrich Memorial Nursery School in Rochester, MN.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
