Bonnie Patzlaff

Born September 13, 1945 to Robert Sager and Delores Sager (nee: Buelow). Bonnie married her soulmate, Bob, in 1964 and moved to Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Eventually, they settled in Racine, WI where they raised their 3 sons, Thane, Scott, and Nathan. In Racine, Bonnie worked as a teller and mortgage specialist at Johnson Bank for many years. Bonnie returned to Oshkosh in 1999 and retired in 2010. Bonnie treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She was the perfect, caring matriarch. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.