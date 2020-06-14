September 13, 1945 – June 9, 2020
OSHKOSH – On June 9, 2020, Bonnie Patzlaff (nee: Sager) passed peacefully at home in Oshkosh, WI with her loving husband at her side.
Born September 13, 1945 to Robert Sager and Delores Sager (nee: Buelow). Bonnie married her soulmate, Bob, in 1964 and moved to Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Eventually, they settled in Racine, WI where they raised their 3 sons, Thane, Scott, and Nathan. In Racine, Bonnie worked as a teller and mortgage specialist at Johnson Bank for many years. Bonnie returned to Oshkosh in 1999 and retired in 2010. Bonnie treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She was the perfect, caring matriarch. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
Full obituary can be found at www.konrad-behlman.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.