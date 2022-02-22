Bonnie Mae Hughbanks

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie Street, with Rev. Sue Barham officiating. Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Tuesday, 5:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church, 1:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to North Pointe United Methodist Church to support the church missions have been suggested.