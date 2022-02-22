 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bonnie Mae Hughbanks

July 8, 1941—Feb. 11, 2022

RACINE, WI—Bonnie Mae Hughbanks, age 80, following a fall, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie Street, with Rev. Sue Barham officiating. Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Tuesday, 5:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church, 1:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to North Pointe United Methodist Church to support the church missions have been suggested.

The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Bonnie’s page, select service, and select livestream.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

