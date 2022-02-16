July 8, 1941—Feb. 11, 2022
RACINE, WI—Bonnie Mae Hughbanks, age 80, following a fall, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Racine, WI, July 8, 1941, the first of five children of the late Arthur and Dorothy (nee Pratt) Bolman. She was a proud lifelong resident of Racine before recently moving to Oak Creek.
Bonnie graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1959”. Out of high school she was employed at SC Johnson and Son, and it was there that she met the love of her life, Tom Hughbanks. They married February 27, 1965, and, per the company policy at the time, she gave up her position and stayed home to raise her two children. When the children were older, she could be found helping out in retail stores her friends owned. Bonnie was an active member and volunteer of North Pointe United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, especially the years when Tom’s job required them to live in Argentina and England. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed cruises, movies, trips to the casino, golf, tennis, Elvis Presley and pretty much anything that involved socializing with friends and family. Bonnie’s friends were very important to her and she nurtured life-long relationships. In turn, many of her friends will remember her friendship as a precious gift. Bonnie will be remembered as an independent, vibrant, always active, caring person who lit up a room just by being in it. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband of nearly 57 years, Tom; daughter, Heidi Hughbanks (Jim Doxtater) and son, Tom Hughbanks Jr (Debby Joling); grandchildren: Natalie and Peter Hughbanks; siblings: Dick (Cindy) Bolman, Rod (Gretchen) Bolman, Dennis (Fran) Bolman, and Scott (Mary) Bolman; sister-in-law, Alice (Buffy) Mayerstein; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Kelly Hughbanks.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 2:00 p.m. at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie Street, with Rev. Sue Barham officiating. Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Tuesday, 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday at the church, 1:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to North Pointe United Methodist Church to support the church missions have been suggested.
The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Bonnie’s page, select service, and select livestream.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Ascension All Saints Hospital and Compassus Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
