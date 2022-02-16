Bonnie Mae Hughbanks

Bonnie graduated from Washington Park High School “Class of 1959”. Out of high school she was employed at SC Johnson and Son, and it was there that she met the love of her life, Tom Hughbanks. They married February 27, 1965, and, per the company policy at the time, she gave up her position and stayed home to raise her two children. When the children were older, she could be found helping out in retail stores her friends owned. Bonnie was an active member and volunteer of North Pointe United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling, especially the years when Tom’s job required them to live in Argentina and England. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed cruises, movies, trips to the casino, golf, tennis, Elvis Presley and pretty much anything that involved socializing with friends and family. Bonnie’s friends were very important to her and she nurtured life-long relationships. In turn, many of her friends will remember her friendship as a precious gift. Bonnie will be remembered as an independent, vibrant, always active, caring person who lit up a room just by being in it. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.