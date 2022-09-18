July 15, 1953 - Sept. 7, 2022

RACINE - Bonnie Louise Hugill, 69, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 with her family by her side.

Bonnie was born in Boscobel, WI on July 15, 1953, the daughter of the late Buford and Alice (nee: Hardy) Zimpel. Bonnie was married to the love of her life Edward Joseph Hugill for 33 years, sadly he passed away in 2005.

Bonnie was devoted to her family and friends. Her caring, generous nature was unmatched. Bonnie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to bake and cook; she always made sure you never left empty-handed. Bonnie enjoyed gardening and planting flowers all around her home and sitting on her front porch drinking coffee with her brother Ed.

She will be truly and deeply missed by her children: Eric (Rachel) Hugill of Menomonee Falls and Mike (Amber) Hugill of Racine; her grandchildren: Marin, Reagan, Annabelle, Edward, Mikey Jr. and Jemima, all of who she absolutely adored. She is further survived by her siblings: Gary (Marion) Zimpel, Judy Zimpel, Donna Wilson, Diane (Bob) Collins, Ed (Nancy) Zimpel, Lonnie (Tyan) Zimpel; and many other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Bonnie will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the staff at Ascension Medical Group for their care.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000