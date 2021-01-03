1939—2020

Bonnie Lorraine Ladwig, 81, of Lake Placid, Florida, formerly a Racine resident, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 following a short battle with COVID.

Bonnie was born on December 11, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI. She was the daughter of the late Lorraine (Wintermuth) and Addison Albert Adams. She married E. James Ladwig on December 19, 1958 and enjoyed a 62 year partnership. Bonnie had a heart for helping people and the community. She spent many years volunteering with various organizations within the Racine Community and then turned to public service serving 10 years on the Racine County Board and 12 years in the Wisconsin State Legislature. She was a compassionate person who thoroughly enjoyed helping people. Bonnie was often able to cut through the bureaucracy and get things done. She was recognized as a tough but fair leader.