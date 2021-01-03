1939—2020
Bonnie Lorraine Ladwig, 81, of Lake Placid, Florida, formerly a Racine resident, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 following a short battle with COVID.
Bonnie was born on December 11, 1939 in Milwaukee, WI. She was the daughter of the late Lorraine (Wintermuth) and Addison Albert Adams. She married E. James Ladwig on December 19, 1958 and enjoyed a 62 year partnership. Bonnie had a heart for helping people and the community. She spent many years volunteering with various organizations within the Racine Community and then turned to public service serving 10 years on the Racine County Board and 12 years in the Wisconsin State Legislature. She was a compassionate person who thoroughly enjoyed helping people. Bonnie was often able to cut through the bureaucracy and get things done. She was recognized as a tough but fair leader.
After retirement, Bonnie and Jim became snowbirds wintering in Florida while spending June-September in the Racine area. Those who know Bonnie, recognize that she wouldn’t be content relaxing in retirement, so she began volunteering at local community events and leading the Tomoka Heights community rummage sale and auction with the proceeds going to fund over 100 scholarships for students at the local community college. She also enjoyed crafting and quilting. Her quilts were also valued presents by her children and grandchildren.
Bonnie was strong in her Christian faith and is now with her Lord and Savior. She was an active member at the Memorial United Methodist Church in Lake Placid and enjoyed attending Faithbridge Church in Franksville during the summer months.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, E. James Ladwig; three children Laura (John) Dale of Eagan, MN; Linda Hoover of Racine, WI; and Jim (Debbie) Ladwig of Racine, WI; seven grandchildren, David Dale (Ashley), Jonathan Dale, Lindsay Hoover, Savannah Schatzman, Brittany Hoover, James Ladwig Jr (Buddy) and Ryan Hoover; one great grandchild Madeline Dale and a loving sister Penny Bullock of Marquette, MI along with many dear friends. A celebration of Bonnie’s life will take place at a later date.
