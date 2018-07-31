January 23, 1946—June 25, 2018
Born January 23, 1946 left this earth June 25, 2018.
She was a graduate of Washington Park High School. She moved to southern CA, occasionally returning to Racine for visits.
Her daughter Melinda Sather lives in AZ with her two daughters Devyn and Leilah.
Bonnie is also survived by Ruthanne Schatzman, Gwinn, Ml; Linda (Ron) Eggert, Newton, KS; Wayne (Marie) Schatzman, Sturtevant, WI; Terrell (Anita) Schatzman, Franksville, WI; David Schatzman; Susie (Ben) Hoecherl, Racine, WI; Debbie Schatzman, Racine, WI; Pennie Schatzman, Racine, WI; Diane Hank) Turkowski, Racine, WI; Paul Schatzman, Racine, WI and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Especially thankful for cousin Judy (Tom) Richardson of southern CA for looking out for Bonnie for many years.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Jerome and Twyla (Barge) Schatzman and her youngest sister, Melissa Powell.
