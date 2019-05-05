Bonnie L. Knedle

May 12, 1953—April 27, 2019
RACINE—Bonnie Lee Knedle, age 65, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Milwaukee, May 12, 1953.
Bonnie was employed by Vesta Inc for over 10 years. She had a passion for horses and motorcycles and was a member of HOG for several years. She was a wonderful baker and will be remembered for her seemingly endless amount of Christmas cookies and fudge she baked and shared each year. Above all Bonnie was a wonderful mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her children, Joe “Maddog” (Jody) Knedle of Manitowoc, Brittany (Ryan) Czarny of Racine; grandchildren, Joe Jr, Jonathan, and Jack Knedle, Luke Czarny; brother, James Peterson and family; other relatives, friends and her cat Snickers. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jodie; her mother, Irene (Lange) Woydt; and her brother, John Peterson.
Relatives and friends may meet during a memorial gathering to be held at the Racine Family Moose Lodge, 5530 Middle Road, Racine on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Happily Ever After www.heanokill.org have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
