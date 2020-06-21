July 31, 1955—June 14, 2020
RACINE- Bonnie L. Borchardt, 64, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
Bonnie was born in Racine on July 31, 1955 to Gerald and Marian (nee: Kauth) Borchardt. She was preceded in death by her parents, niece Megan Autumn Borchardt and her beloved pets Bonkers, Chester and Dee Dee.
She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. Bonnie had deep admiration and love for cats. She was creative, enjoyed palm reading, bike riding, bird watching and cookouts with family and friends. She was very caring, giving and always offered her advice and support.
Bonnie is survived by her brother Gerald J. Borchardt, five sisters and two brothers in law, Barbara Mehalic, Sylvia Mischo, Mary Borchardt, Lucille (Todd) Burbach and Rose (Arturo) Martinez. She is further survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great grandniece and great grandnephews.
A visitation for Bonnie will held at the funeral home on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
The family would also like to express their gratitude to Pat and Eric and her neighbors Sadie, Myrna and Dave for their helping hands.
Due to the current regulations by the City of Racine Health Department, visitations and services are limited to 25 family and guests in our building at one time. You are welcome to wait outside and our staff will be available to monitor attendance and will assist those guests who wish to attend. We ask that guests be patient, practice social distancing, and masks are recommended. If we all worked together, we can provide a safe environment for not only Bonnie’s family but for our guests as well. Thank you for your cooperation through this most difficult time.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
