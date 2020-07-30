× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 14, 1944 – July 25, 2020

Bonnie L. (Alby) Bretl, age 75, passed away Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at Autumn Leaves in Franklin, with her loving children by her side.

Bonnie was born August 14, 1944 to Menzo and Rosalie Alby in Georgia. In her younger years, she resided in Union Grove with her family, where she attended Grade School and High School. Following school, she attended and graduated cosmetology school.

On March 2, 1963, Bonnie was united in marriage to Ronald Bretl at St. Mary’s Church in Kansasville. They resided in Yorkville, where they raised their family. Bonnie worked as a cosmetologist and homemaker while raising their three children. Later in life, she made a career switch and in became employed by SC Johnson Company for many years. She started out in 1987 working as a secretary in U. S. Consumer Products and retired in 2007 from Johnson Diversey as a Senior Technical Response Specialist. She engaged in many volunteer activities over the years from chaperoning school events, to Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, and a Camp Hope counselor later in life.