Bonnie Jean Rokay (nee Ellenberger)

RACINE—Bonnie Jean Rokay, age 65, passed away September 19, 2022, at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. She was born in Racine, October 30, 1956, daughter of the late Russel and Mildred (nee Matthews) Ellenberger.

Bonnie was a graduate of Walden High School, “Class of 1974”. Bonnie was a longtime LPN and employed at Kurten Clinic and several other nursing facilities.

She was united in marriage to Erwin “Erv” Rokay on May 28, 2012. Bonnie was a member of Soul Revival Church. In her earlier years she was an Aerobics Instructor. She enjoyed boating, long summer sunny days and authentic Mexican food.

She was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by her husband, Erv; daughter, Annika (Brian) MacDowell; son Cody Williamson; grandchildren: Mason, Tyler and Ashtin; brothers: Ted Ellenberger (Lila), James (Janet) Ellenberger; in-laws: Emeric (Liz) Rokay, Linda Norman, Debbie Jonsson, Jon Jonsson, and Bob Spencer; nieces, nephews; other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her son, Lee, brothers, Bill Ellenberger, Joe Ellenberger and her sister, Linda Spencer.

Funeral services celebrating Bonnie’s life will be held at the funeral home, 11:30 AM, Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation on Wednesday at 10:00 AM until time of service. Private interment will be held.

