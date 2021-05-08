BURLINGTON—Bonnie J. Perkins, 72 of Burlington, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Aurora Memorial Medical Center in Burlington, WI surrounded by loved ones. She was born May 26, 1948 in Burlington, WI, the daughter to the late Albert and Janet (Hansen) Miller. Bonnie was united in marriage to Gordon J. Perkins on July 23, 1966 in Lake Geneva, WI. Bonnie was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Bonnie was a member of Como Community Church. She loved her bible study and church family dearly. Bonnie was thoughtful and caring, always the first person to remember a birthday or a special occasion or to make a meal for someone in need. She enjoyed stamping in her free time. Bonnie’s family meant the whole world to her and she will be deeply missed.