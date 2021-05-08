May 26, 1948—May 2, 2021
BURLINGTON—Bonnie J. Perkins, 72 of Burlington, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Aurora Memorial Medical Center in Burlington, WI surrounded by loved ones. She was born May 26, 1948 in Burlington, WI, the daughter to the late Albert and Janet (Hansen) Miller. Bonnie was united in marriage to Gordon J. Perkins on July 23, 1966 in Lake Geneva, WI. Bonnie was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Bonnie was a member of Como Community Church. She loved her bible study and church family dearly. Bonnie was thoughtful and caring, always the first person to remember a birthday or a special occasion or to make a meal for someone in need. She enjoyed stamping in her free time. Bonnie’s family meant the whole world to her and she will be deeply missed.
Bonnie is survived by her two daughters: Laura (Brian) Taylor of Burlington, WI and Krista (Rich) Dudones of Lake Geneva, WI; three grandchildren: Kaitlyn Bonton, Kyle Bonton and Joshua Dudones; two step-grandchildren: Sarah and Keira Taylor; brother, Duane (Debbie) Miller of Fort Atkinson, WI; and sister-in-law; Cheryl (Howard) Kincaid of Springfield, WI. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Gordy, parents and daughter, Kimberely Perkins.
Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Como Community Church, W3901 Palmer Rd Lake Geneva, WI with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 AM until service time Tuesday at the church. Inurnment at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery in Lake Geneva, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Como Community Church. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Perkins Family.