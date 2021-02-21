Bonnie F. Stemplewski

October 27, 1959 – February 18, 2021

KENOSHA — Bonnie F. (nee: Boeselager) Stemplewski, age 61, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 18, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Bonnie was born in West Bend, WI on October 27, 1959 to Jack and Irene (nee: Krueger) Boeselager. She proudly served our country with the United States Navy for 20 years, 7 months & 23 days, attaining rank of Master at Arms Senior Chief (Surface and Aviation Warfare Qualified) aboard the USS John C. Stennis CVN74, retiring as Senior Chief E8 Master at Arms on June 30, 1999.

On February 21, 1997, Bonnie was united in marriage with her soulmate, Ronald Stemplewski. She was a lifetime member of the Kenosha VFW Post 1865 and a member of the Kenosha Moose Lodge #286. She enjoyed working outside in her flower gardens, bowling, Lake Michigan boating & relaxing with her Racine Reefpoint Marina Dock Devils family.