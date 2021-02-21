Bonnie F. Stemplewski

October 27, 1959 – February 18, 2021
KENOSHA — Bonnie F. (nee: Boeselager) Stemplewski, age 61, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 18, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Bonnie was born in West Bend, WI on October 27, 1959 to Jack and Irene (nee: Krueger) Boeselager. She proudly served our country with the United States Navy for 20 years, 7 months & 23 days, attaining rank of Master at Arms Senior Chief (Surface and Aviation Warfare Qualified) aboard the USS John C. Stennis CVN74, retiring as Senior Chief E8 Master at Arms on June 30, 1999.
On February 21, 1997, Bonnie was united in marriage with her soulmate, Ronald Stemplewski. She was a lifetime member of the Kenosha VFW Post 1865 and a member of the Kenosha Moose Lodge #286. She enjoyed working outside in her flower gardens, bowling, Lake Michigan boating & relaxing with her Racine Reefpoint Marina Dock Devils family.
Surviving are her husband, Ronald; sons, Joshua Adam Johnson and Eric (Joanie) Stemplewski; granddaughter, Sora Stemplewski; mother, Irene Boeselager; sisters & brothers, Larry (Joann Galica) Boeselager, Linda Boeselager, Bruce Boeselager, Scott (Mary Beth) Boeselager and Sherry (Brian) Irek; sister-in-law, Issy Sparks; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Diana) Stemplewski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends – too numerous to mention all by name.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Jack Boeselager in 2016; mother-in-law, Kimiko Stemplewski in 2015; and father-in-law, Ronald E. Stemplewski in 1997.
Services celebrating Bonnie’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Military honors will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Breanna GoFundMe Page at https://gofund.me/774f3401. This was Bonnie’s greatest wish.
Special note of thanks to Aurora at Home Hospice, especially Candace & Danielle, for the compassionate care and support given in Bonnie’s time of need.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
