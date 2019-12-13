March 10, 1947 — December 6, 2019

Bonnie Bolster of Racine went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 6, 2019. She was born March 10, 1947 to Norbert and Harriet Bybee of Racine.

Bonnie was devoted to her family and helping others which included working at St Mary’s Ascension Hospital in Racine her entire adult life, taking care of her children and grandchildren, was president of her geology club, had a passion for ancestry and photography and loved to travel. Her smile was infectious and her giggle would light up a room.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was known as the “glue” that held the family together and absolutely loved being “grandma”!

She will be sadly missed and forever loved by all of her family and friends to include her Husband Brian Bolster, her children Mike and Daniel Kossack, her siblings Barbara Bell, Norbert And Jeff Bybee , and her grandchildren Kelvin Keigher, Vanessa, Klerissa, and Selina Kossack, Daniel Compton, Alyssa, Kayla, and Mathew Kossack , Krystal Kossack, Ricky Kossack, all of her great grandchildren and her best friends of many years Patricia Fellner and Dorothy Clark.