Bonnie A. Schrubbe
Bonnie A. Schrubbe

Bonnie A. Schrubbe

RACINE – Mrs. Bonnie A. Schrubbe, 77, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Pentecost Lutheran Church (2213 Coolidge Ave) on Saturday, February 22, 2020 for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with a service remembering and celebrating her life to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Luke Jacob officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please see the funeral home’s website for more information.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

