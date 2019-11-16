April 15, 1930—November 9, 2019
Bonne R. Knop, age 89, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Shorelight Memory Care surrounded by family. Bonne was born in Racine, April 15, 1930, daughter of the late William and Ella (Nee: Raiman) Lettsome and was a lifelong resident of Racine.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019, 2:00pm at the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker Street. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the Racine Yacht Club prior to the service at 12:30 pm until 2:00 pm. Memorials to the Racine Art Museum or the Racine Yacht Club Youth Foundation have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
