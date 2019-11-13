Bonne R. Knop

Bonne was a graduate of Washington Park High School “Class of 1948.” Upon graduation she attended the University of Wisconsin- Madison earning a degree in Education and Art in 1952. While at college she met Gerhardt “Gary” Knop and they were married on June 20, 1953. He preceded her in death, November 11, 2015. Bonne was employed by Western Publishing Company in the Litho-Art Department. She also was a substitute teacher at Racine Unified School District for many years. Bonne was a watercolor artist and was previously actively involved with Wustum Museum. She was a life member of the Racine Yacht Club. Bonne enjoyed skiing with her family out west and the Upper Peninsula, sailing and racing the “Uber Alles” on Lake Michigan with her family, traveling to Europe, vacationing in Door County and working in her flower garden. Above all, she loved her family and cherished time spent with them.