UNION GROVE—Bonita (Bonnie) L. Linstroth, age 68, passed away on December 2, 2021, in the home she loved in Union Grove. She was married to her best friend and husband, Mike (Mick) for 29 years. Bonnie loved riding her ATV in Northern Wisconsin, usually putting on approximately 1000 miles a year. She also would ride her ATV in West Virginia and Tennessee, and would really enjoy it when the grandkids would come along with their ATVs. Bonnie also enjoyed her yearly trip to Las Vegas and watching the Green Bay Packers and Nascar races.

She was employed at numerous car dealerships, before settling in at Menards, where she retired from after 21 years. Bonnie loved meeting and taking care of the customers and working for and with her fellow employees, except for one supervisor that made her life a living hell towards the end.

Bonnie is survived by her loving husband, Michael Linstroth; sons: Jeffrey Krzyzanowski and Bryan Linstroth; daughter, Tracy (Christopher) Hansen; grandsons: Trevor and Cooper Hansen; and many other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Bonnie’s Life will be held December 11, 2021 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM at McAuliffe’s Pub. 3700 Meachem Rd, Racine, WI 53405, 262-554-9695.

Instead of flowers items like coffee, toiletries, coats or other winter clothes, and of course gently used blankets will be collected for the homeless shelters of the Racine area in Bonnie’s honor.

Miller-Reesman Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500